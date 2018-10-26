Former Tennis Phenom Dies Suddenly. Here’s What We Know

Jena Greene

2002 Wimbledon junior singles champion Todd Reid was found dead this week.

Reid, who turned pro in 2002 and was widely considered to be a tennis prodigy, died on Tuesday, according to the Australian Herald Sun. He was just 34 years old. (RELATED: Reality Star And Former Miss Great Britain Found Dead At 32)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Todd Reid in action during the Australian Davis Cup Team practice session at Kooyong Tennis Club April 6, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

The cause of Reid’s death remains unknown as of Friday afternoon, but police do not suspect there was any evidence of foul play.

“Tough week for the Aussie Tennis family losing one of our mates T-Rod. Thoughts and prayers are with Todd’s family at this difficult time,” Australian tennis player Lleyton Hewitt wrote on Twitter commemorating his close friend.

Reid was ranked the number three player in Australia, behind Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis.

He quit tennis in 2005 after suffering a litany of injuries.

