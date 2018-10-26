DOJ Confirms Arrest Made In Connection With Bomb Scares

A Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed Friday that federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspicious packages containing suspected explosive devices sent to various high-profile persons across the country.

Police discovered a 12th package on Friday that was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at CNN. Thus far, packages have been sent to the Clintons, former President Barack Obama, former CIA Director John Brennan, left-wing billionaire George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and several others. (RELATED: Joe Biden Becomes 9th Bomb Target)

DOJ spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores tweeted on Friday that “one person is in custody.” The DOJ will hold a press conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. EST.

The packages had Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office listed as a return address, and police eventually tracked at least some of the devices back to Florida.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reported on air that he believes there is forensic evidence linking the arrested man to the packages.

Federal authorities have arrested a man in Florida in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) October 26, 2018

“I also think it’s probably going to be photos that’s going to link this person to some of this,” Prokupecz guessed.

