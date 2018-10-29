Woman Detonates Homemade Bomb In Tunisia’s Capital, Injures 9

Your first name

A female suicide bomber detonated a bomb in Tunisia’s capital city Monday, killing herself and injuring nine people, according to authorities.

The woman used a homemade bomb to blow herself up Monday afternoon in Tunis, The Associated Press reported. The explosion injured eight police officers and one civilian, officials said. No fatalities have been reported.

The woman set off the bomb shortly before 2 p.m. on Habib Bourguiba avenue, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag, the AP reported.

She wore a home-crafted bomb belt laced with explosives, according to the report. The bomber is believed to have hailed from the Mahdia region of eastern Tunisia in North Africa.

Authorities did not have the bomber on any security or watch list, the news agency reported. Security officials raided her home following the attack. (RELATED: ISIS Kills 12 In Afghanistan Suicide Bombing)

Monday’s attack follows a number of deadly terror attacks in the country. Twenty-two people died in a March 2015 shooting at Tunis’ Bardo National Museum. Two gunman stormed the popular tourist attraction, killing tourists from Japan, Italy, Colombia, Spain, Australia, Poland and France.

An Islamic State attack rocked the country three months later, killing 38 people at the Sousse beach resort. (RELATED: Islamic State Finds A Familiar Place To Regroup With Devastating Effects)

An ISIS suicide bomber blew up a bus in Tunis in November 2015, killing 12.

