Gunman Shoots Out Windows Of GOP Office In Florida

A gunman in Florida fired at least four shots into the Volusia County Republican Party’s offices, police said Monday.

South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham told reporters that nobody was injured in the shooting, which occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. A suspect has also not been identified, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

No one was hurt. At least 4 bullets went through the windows pic.twitter.com/34a6MEthJR — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018

Tony Ledbetter, the chairman of the Volusia Co. GOP, told WFTV news station that a volunteer found the window’s shattered on Monday morning. Four bullets had pierced the drywall in the office, he said.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican’s got any reason to come attack our location,” said Ledbetter.

Volusia County Republican chair talks about someone shooting the Republican HQ office #breaking pic.twitter.com/QuAEAVZsCA — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) October 29, 2018

The shooting follows a series of politically-motivated attacks in recent weeks.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc, Jr. was arrested in southern Florida for sending at least 12 pipe bombs to various Democratic politicians and personalities, including Barack Obama, the Clintons and Eric Holder. And on Saturday, Robert Bowers killed 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Bowers’ social media posts showed that he embraced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Republicans have also been targeted with acts of violence. A vandal in Bakersfield, California, threw a giant boulder through the offices of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Oct. 22. (RELATED: Vandals Throw Giant Boulder Through Kevin McCarthy’s Office Window)

Follow Chuck on Twitter