Hillary Corrects Interviewer Who Mixed Up Eric Holder And Cory Booker

Hillary Clinton laughed at a white interviewer for confusing two prominent black Democrats and quipped, “I know they all look alike.”

The cringe-worthy comment came during an interview with Recode’s Kara Swisher at a conference over the weekend. Swisher confused Senator Cory Booker and former Attorney General Eric Holder during the interview. Both prominent Democrats are black men. Hillary corrected the interviewer mistaking Booker for Holder, saying, “I know they all look alike.”

The audience gasped and laughed at the comment, as did Hillary herself.

WATCH:

Later in the interview, Hillary conceded, “Well, I’d like to be president,” before saying she might consider running again.

“I’m not even going to even think about it until we get through this Nov. 6 election, about what’s going to happen after that, but I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we have a Democrat in the White House come January of 2021,” Hillary said.

WATCH: