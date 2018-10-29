Marsha Blackburn Protested During Moment Of Silence For Shooting Victims

Protesters disrupted a campaign event for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee on Sunday, even as she held a moment of silence to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

As Blackburn took the stage to speak to a crowd of hundreds, she was interrupted multiple times by protesters — each time she was protested, Blackburn supporters drowned out the opposition with a USA chant.

Blackburn supporters started a “USA” chant to drown out the screaming of the protesters. pic.twitter.com/F30sNsIhpw — Caleb SkHull (@CalebJHull) October 29, 2018

The protests didn’t stop even as Blackburn took a moment to honor the 11 individuals who perished in the Tree Of Life Synagogue the prior day. During the moment of silence, a protester shouted “Marsha Blackburn is a white supremacist,” reported The Tennessean.

“I have never in my life heard of people interrupting a moment of silence so they can have a protest,” Blackburn told WTVF. “I think that’s despicable.” (RELATED: Blackburn Campaign Takes Aim At Bredesen’s Migrant Caravan Comments)

WATCH:

Following the event, Blackburn released a statement on the incident, thanking police officers and condemning the disturbance.

“This Sunday afternoon, the liberal angry mob made it clear they are active in Tennessee and will stop at nothing to disrupt civil political discourse,” Blackburn wrote. “I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers who were here today and kept everyone safe. The protestors at today’s event were absolutely appalling.”

“They yelled ‘Impeach Trump.’ They kicked. They punched. They resisted law enforcement, and they interrupted a moment of silence for the victims in Pittsburgh,” Blackburn continued. “Never in my life have I heard of people interrupting a moment of silence. Phil Bredesen is their leader, and their behavior is despicable.”

In total, seven protesters were forcibly removed during the night.

