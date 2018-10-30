Report: Demi Lovato Will Remain In Rehab Through The Rest Of The Year

Demi Lovato is reportedly “taking her sobriety extremely serious[ly]” and as such will remain in a rehab treatment center through the rest of the year.

“Demi [Lovato] is taking her sobriety extremely serious, and knows she has a long road ahead of her,” a source shared with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday about the 26-year-old singer’s status after being sober for “more than three months.”

Over the summer, she was hospitalized following an apparent drug overdose. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“At the end of the day, Demi is doing this for herself,” the source added. “She has to stay sober for her, but every time she has family or friends visit her it reminds her of all the other important people in her life that she needs to fight for as well.”

The source continued, “Demi is thankful she’s still alive and is doing whatever she can to never get to that point again.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hit maker left Cedars-Sinai Medical center in August and went straight to a rehab facility.

Over the weekend, Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, shared an update on how her daughter’s recovery was going.

“Yes, she has 90 days [of sobriety]. And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work,” Garza shared. “It’s not easy. There are no shortcuts.”