Trump Visits Memorial Dedicated To Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited Pittsburgh on Tuesday, stopping to observe the memorial dedicated to the eleven Jewish people that were murdered in a synagogue on Saturday.

WATCH:

CNN reported that there were people protesting the president’s visit and that they could be heard right outside the synagogue despite them being down the road.

“We can’t see [the protesters], but we started to hear them as soon as the president, the first lady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner went inside with one of the rabbis to light that candle about ten minutes ago,” CNN’s Kaitlin Collins stated. “Now that they’re out here paying their respects, speaking with this rabbi, it’s quiet, Wolf, we can’t exactly hear what they’re saying. But you can see the president there reaching forward, placing a stone on these stars of the victims that were shot here on Saturday.”

“And it is a Jewish tradition to lay stones. Usually on the tombstones of those who have just been buried, and then go every year and lay stones. Once again, these stones are permanent. Flowers are important. They’re very nice, but they don’t last all that long. A stone lasts for a long time. It’s a long-standing Jewish tradition, going back centuries,” Wolf Blitzer added. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To ‘Devastating’ Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting)

Robert Bowers, the alleged perpetrator, had a history of posting anti-Semitic things on Gab before his account was deleted.

