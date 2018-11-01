Kentucky Football Player Makes All-Time Bonehead Comment. What Was He Thinking?

Kentucky Wildcats superstar running back Benny Snell Jr. apparently doesn’t know the school he plays at.

UK is finally having a solid year in football, and that’s good for them. However, Snell is taking things way too far. How do I know this? Well, he recently made an absurd comment.

“We’re not a basketball school anymore,” Snell told Bleacher Report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENNY SNELL JR. (B) (@iambennysnelljr) on Sep 30, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

It’s time for Snell to come back down to planet Earth. The idea Kentucky is no longer a basketball school because they’re having one good year at football is absolutely ludicrous. The Wildcats stack up national titles and Final Fours in basketball. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

They’re, generally speaking, a joke in football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENNY SNELL JR. (B) (@iambennysnelljr) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

I hate to call somebody delusional, but I just don’t know what else to say here. He’s almost making me not want to cheer for the Wildcats this weekend against Georgia. How sad is that?

Snell by himself has me almost cheering for the Bulldogs. You know you’ve royally screwed up when that happens.

Shame, shame, Mr. Snell. Kentucky better win this weekend, or he’s going to be eating a big plate of humble pie. For the record, Kentucky is a basketball school — and nothing else.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter