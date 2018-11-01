Student Responds To Exam Question About Right-Wing Bigotry Towards Immigrants And Minorities

Florida teenager Logan Parham spoke out Thursday about an exam question he received at St. Augustine High School on right-wing bigotry towards immigrants and minorities.

The exam question read:

Right when it appeared the nation was becoming increasingly tolerant of alternative lifestyles, immigration and minorities, the vocal and angry right wing forced the nation to make a complete _____, embracing bigotry, xenophobia and sexism.

Students were supposed to fill in the blank with a vocabulary word meaning “to turn around and face the opposition directly.” (RELATED: Bias Embedded In The Classroom)

Parham took a picture of the exam question and his mother Reanna later posted it to Facebook.

“Initially I was very shocked to first read it,” Parham said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday. “And I immediately thought how it painted the right to be what they are not. And I think it’s very unfair to make a statement like that, especially to students who may not know any better.”

WATCH:

“I was also shocked,” Parham’s mother added. “So I wanted to put it out there to get feedback from other parents and see if they were as shocked as I was and understanding it the same way.”

Parham is also a founding member of the Republican club at his school and said he now feels targeted.

“It just honestly makes me feel kind of targeted and threatened being that this is a teacher. And you know, I think teachers need to be teaching what teachers need to teach rather than forcing their opinions upon students who don’t know any better,” he said. “Fortunately I knew better than to take that.”

