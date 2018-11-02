Laura Ingraham Calls Out Oprah For ‘Race-Baiting’ To Help Stacey Abrams: ‘You’re Much Better Than That’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday accused Oprah Winfrey of “race-baiting” while she campaigned for Georgia’s Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, adding that Winfrey is “better than that.”

“Got to hand it to Oprah. She’s a great speaker, but I liked her better when she was giving away Toyotas and refrigerators,” she said on “The Ingraham Angle.” (RELATED: Oprah Explains Once More: ‘I Don’t Want To Run’ In 2020)

Ingraham criticized Winfrey’s attempt to make race an issue and said her rhetoric is “dehumanizing” and not backed up by facts.

“To try to tie the candidacy of the Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp to the scourge of racism and even lynchings? Come on, Oprah! It’s dehumanizing, it’s completely baseless, it’s totally cruel and again I say, you’re much better than that and you’re much bigger than that,” Ingraham continued.

Ingraham said this style of “race-baiting” makes it harder to weed out actual racists and then called the attacks against Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp unfair.

“And I also say this to Oprah Winfrey, how is this living our ‘best life now?’” she added.

“This kind of broad-brush race-baiting desensitizes us to the real racists out there who should be condemned and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law when they commit heinous crimes and use violence to hurt and maim people of a different race. By the way, what did Kemp ever do aside from running against a black opponent? Nothing,” she said.

