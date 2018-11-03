American Legend Matthew McConaughey Turns 49 Years Old Today. Here’s Why He’s The Man

Legendary actor Matthew McConaughey turns 49 years old Sunday.

Everybody knows McConaughey is a generational talent, and probably the coolest dude to ever live. These are facts that aren’t up for debate. People who disagree with me probably also wish the Soviet Union had won the Cold War.

Everything he’s done in the past several years has been incredible. “True Detective” was straight up one of the coolest shows ever made. (RELATED: Our First Look At ‘True Detective’ Season Three Is Here. It Looks Awesome)

I would give just about anything to have another season of “True Detective” with Rust Cohle. I would literally empty out my bank account to make that happen.

Plus, McConaughey is a massive college football fan. The man bleeds orange for the Texas Longhorns.

At the end of the day, there’s probably nobody out there I’d want to drink beer with more than McConaughey. He just seems like somebody you could crack some tops with, tell some great stories about life and America and just not realize when eight hours go by.

Also, I’d be foolish if I didn’t point out many people think McConaughey and I share a certain resemblance and template for winning. Is that true? That’s something the history books will have to decide for themselves. I’m not going to sit here and claim one way or another if rumors about me being the next McConaughey are true.

All I’ll say is happy birthday to an American legend. Let’s keep the content coming!

