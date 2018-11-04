Bloomberg Drops $5 Million On Ad Two Days Ahead Of Midterm Elections

Former Democratic New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent $5 million on a television ad in favor of Democratic candidates just two days ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The billionaire, who is considering a 2020 presidential bid against President Donald Trump, spent the money on an ad that will reportedly debut Sunday during CBS’s “60 Minutes.” It will then be played Monday on big networks as well as on CNN and MSNBC, according to The Washington Post.

The ad features Bloomberg speaking to voters saying he is “deeply concerned with the direction of our nation,” and also mentions the Oct. 27 shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, saying “at these moments of great national tragedy, we look to Washington to lead, to offer solutions, to bring us together and to appeal to all of us as Americans” with a photo of the synagogue.

In the ad, Bloomberg also mentions immigration, saying the division needs to be fixed and showing a photo of Trump. (RELATED: Michael Bloomberg Takes First Step Toward Democratic Presidential Run In 2020)

“Shouting and hysterics instead of calm reasoning, pointed fingers instead of open hands, division instead of unity,” Bloomberg said. “We see this most dramatically with the fear-mongering over immigration.”

“Americans are neither naive nor heartless we know that we can be a nation of immigrants while also securing our borders,” he continued. “Sadly, our greatest threats today can be found from within our borders from a government that is constantly on the verge of shutting down over partisan bickering.”

Bloomberg has spent $110 million on political related issues and took his first step toward a 2020 presidential bid by re-registering as a Democrat on Oct. 10.

