Celebrate Emma Stone’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, November 6, is Emma Stone’s birthday.

The American actress turns 30 years old today and has packed in a massive career in the film and entertainment world.

Born and raised in Arizona, Stone moved to Los Angeles as a teen to kickstart her career in Hollywood. Emma Stone’s real name is Emily Jean Stone, but since the name Emily Stone was already taken, the young actress decided to shorten her name and go by Emma Stone instead.

Stone made her feature film debut in the hit comedy “Superbad.” From there, she went on to act in hit movies like “Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past,” “Easy A,” “Crazy Stupid Love,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Stone won a Teen Choice Award for her performance in the latter action drama.

Stone was also nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her role in “Birdman,” and Best Actress for her role La La Land. She also won a Golden Globe for her role in “La La Land.”

Emma Stone is not only popular in the entertainment world but also online. Check out some of her best photos on the internet.