ESPN Proves Once Again It’s A Network Of Wimps. Here’s What It Did

David Hookstead | Reporter

ESPN once again proved it’s a clown network this past weekend.

Political pundit James Carville made an appearance on College GameDay in Baton Rouge, and accused the SEC of having a grand conspiracy to help Alabama win by suspending their opponents’ stars.

How did ESPN respond to that? Did they just laugh it off like the rest of us? Did they just ignore it?

Nope! They felt the need to apologize to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey for Carville’s “over-the-top” actions.

Rightfully so, Carville called ESPN’s apology “gutless.”

You know it’s a sad day for ESPN when they’re getting on their knees to beg from mercy from Sankey. Embarrassing on all levels! (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

What happened to freedom? What happened to the First Amendment? I thought were were living in America. I thought this was the country that sent a man to the moon and beat the Nazis. Now, we’re apparently a country where the most powerful sports network on television because Carville had the guts to call out the SEC.

It’s simply sad.

It’s never fun to see your heroes get revealed for what they truly are, but that’s where we’re at.

ESPN used to be the fun network to watch for games and commentary on sports. It’s what we spent hours watching as kids. Now, they apologize for the most ridiculous reasons. You just hate to see it.

