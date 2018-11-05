Jim Carrey Hits Cruz Below The Belt Over Response To His Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey hit Ted Cruz below the belt Monday after the Texas Sen. responded to the actor’s latest attempt to criticize Republicans with “artwork” depicting Cruz as a vampire.

“Wow…sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz. I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder,” the 56-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Jim Carrey Paints Image Of Trump And Supporters Going To ‘Hell’ In Latest Artwork)

“But I get it! It’s hard to say no when [President Donald] Trump grabs ya by the pu**y,” he added.

The comments were in response to the “Dumb and Dumber” star’s “artwork” showing Cruz as a “bloodsucker” while encouraging his followers to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.

“Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow,” Carrey tweeted. “Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

Cruz saw the post and responded to the “self-described socialist” Carrey, letting the actor know that he had made a mistake because “Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat….”

Carrey often uses his social media account to attack Trump, members of his administration and other Republicans with his artwork.