Jim Carrey Hits Cruz Below The Belt Over Response To His Latest Artwork

Jim Carrey hit Ted Cruz below the belt Monday after the Texas Sen. responded to the actor’s latest attempt to criticize Republicans with “artwork” depicting Cruz as a vampire.

“Wow…sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz. I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder,” the 56-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers.  (RELATED: Jim Carrey Paints Image Of Trump And Supporters Going To ‘Hell’ In Latest Artwork)

Executive producer/actor Jim Carrey from "Kidding" speaks onstage at the Showtime Network portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“But I get it! It’s hard to say no when [President Donald] Trump grabs ya by the pu**y,” he added.

The comments were in response to the “Dumb and Dumber” star’s “artwork” showing Cruz as a “bloodsucker” while encouraging his followers to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.

“Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow,” Carrey tweeted. “Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks during a debate with U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (not shown), at the KENS-5 TV studios in San Antonio, Texas, U.S., October 16, 2018. Picture taken on October 16, 2018. Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News/Pool via REUTERS

Cruz saw the post and responded to the “self-described socialist” Carrey, letting the actor know that he had made a mistake because “Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat….”

Carrey often uses his social media account to attack Trump, members of his administration and other Republicans with his artwork.

