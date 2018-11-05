Jim Carrey Calls Ted Cruz A Vampire — Cruz Drives A Stake Through His Argument

Actor Jim Carrey published a piece of artwork depicting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz as a vampire, and Cruz wasted no time in driving a stake through the heart of Carrey’s point.

Cruz tweeted, “Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…”

Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…. https://t.co/pz2g4RYmMp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2018

Carrey’s work depicted Cruz as a vampire, shrinking away as sunlight poured through the window and caused him to begin to disintegrate. The curtain was being pulled back by Cruz’s Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke. (RELATED: Jim Carrey Paints Image Of Trump And Supporters Going To ‘Hell’ In Latest Artwork)

The text of Carrey’s tweet read, “Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

According to polls, Sen. Cruz is likely to hold onto his seat — the RCP average gives Cruz a six-point advantage going into Tuesday’s midterm election.

Carrey has made a habit of posting anti-Trump themed artwork on Twitter, attacking the GOP as well.

