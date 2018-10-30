Jim Carrey Paints Image Of Trump And Supporters Going To ‘Hell’ In Latest ‘Artwork’ [PHOTOS]

Jim Carrey took a swipe at President Donald Trump and his supporters Tuesday with his latest “artwork” — which depicts them all going to “hell.”

“The GOP are now completely invested in Trump’s economy of LIES. They say they’re gonna give you HEALTHCARE while working to destroy it. They make up lies about refugees while KIDNAPPING INNOCENT CHILDREN! Vote Democrat. Help save the future. DON’T FOLLOW THE RED HAT TO HELL,” the 56-year-old comedian tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: Jim Carrey Loses His Mind Over GOP Moscow Trip–Leaves Out The Reason They Were There)

In the painting, the back of a person representing Trump carried a red Make America Great Again hat towards a fiery entrance. To one side of him there was a sign, held up by a woman, that read, “Women For Hell” while on his other side shows a person flipping the bird while taking a selfie with a phone cover that had the American flag upside down.

In another part of the piece, a new mother is shown naked carrying her infant still attached by the umbilical cord and while a bald man with a swastika tattoo holds up a firearm.

The “Dumb and Dumber” star often criticizes Trump, his administration and other members of the Republican party with his artwork.

In a recent post, the president was depicted as a King-Kong type character.

“The monster is out of control. Vote for your lives! http://www.vote.gov,” Carrey tweeted, along with the painting showing the character smashing through what looked to be the U.S. Capitol building.

The monster is out of control. Vote for your lives! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/44EbIccN4s — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 26, 2018

Donald Trump is now inciting civil unrest at his rallies, threatening the safety of our citizens. A real President doesn’t do this. A real congress won’t allow him to.https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/mJq73T36Kv — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018