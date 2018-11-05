Steyer Lists Trump’s Ad As Justification For Impeachment

Left-wing billionaire Tom Steyer cited President Donald Trump’s ad — which has been banned by certain networks — as one of many reasons he should be impeached from office during his appearance on CNN Monday night.

CNN, ABC, FOX News and Facebook have all banned the ad from running as a paid promotion.

The ad focuses on the migrant caravan and the defense of the southern border. It also includes footage of an illegal immigrant who murdered police officers and makes the case that Democrats will be letting more murderers and killers into our country if they get their way.

WATCH:

“So if you look at his — we did get 58 constitutional scholars to opine on this and I’m not a lawyer. But the most obvious ones are corruption, which is the emoluments clause which in the Constitution says the president cannot receive a payment from a foreign country which he does every single day through his real estate operations, obstruction of justice where we’ve seen him continually attempt to obstruct the investigation into his …” Steyer stated.

Jake Tapper then cut him off to make a comment about special counsel Robert Mueller. (RELATED: ‘Media Decries Trump’s Illegal Immigration Ad As ‘Racist’)

“There’s going to be new information — or the information is going to be certified by Robert Mueller and his team. There is the attacks on the free press. This is a president who is breaking all of the norms, all of the laws on a daily basis,” he continued.

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

“When you watch what he’s done at the end of this campaign. When you see the ad he ran, when you see him saying to law enforcement officials you should go to the polls to prevent completely fictitious voter fraud but actually to intimidate voters,” Steyer added. “This is someone who’s breaking his oath to the American people, his oath to the Constitution and those are high crimes and misdemeanors and it is urgent to get him out.”

Follow Mike on Twitter.