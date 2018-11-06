Colin Kaepernick Explains Why He Didn’t Vote In 2016

While most people have been swamped with “Get Out The Vote” efforts over the past few weeks, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a different take on how Americans should carry out their civil duties, claiming that the act of casting your ballot is participating in a “system of oppression.”

Colin Kaepernick, in 2016, on why he didn’t vote in the Presidential Election. pic.twitter.com/HXaUc3Nh3K — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 6, 2018

Kaepernick made major news right before the 2016 presidential election when he decided to kneel for the national anthem before football games, claiming to protest police brutality. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Reacts To Anthem Protestor Signing With NFL Team)

Kaepernick ultimately decided not to vote in the 2016 presidential election, and was very critical of both Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and eventual winner Donald Trump.

The former NFC championship winning quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers following that season, and has been unable to find a team since, something Kaepernick and his lawyers believe is a concerted effort by NFL teams to keep him out of the league and silence his voice.

Apparently wanting to be an agent of change in other ways, Kaepernick has made it clear that he doesn’t think that change is possible at the ballot box.