Ronna McDaniel Ridicules Tom Perez For Saying There’s An ‘Accomplishment Wing Of The Democratic Party’

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized DNC Chairman Tom Perez for a comment he made about the Democratic Party during her appearance on “Meet The Press” Tuesday evening.

Perez appeared on the show with McDaniel following him. During Perez’s appearance, he said:

Your question reminds me of something Ted Kennedy once said to me when I was working for him. He said if someone asks what wing of the party are you from, tell them you’re from the accomplishments wing of the Democratic Party because you want to get stuff done.

“Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd asked both McDaniel and Perez about how they’re feeling about the midterm elections.

“Reportedly, the president nixed the idea of a closing message on the economy and instead wanted to have a closing message on immigration. Why doesn’t the economy motivate your voters enough?” Todd asked McDaniel. (RELATED: DNC Chair Tom Perez Repeats Misleading Claim About The Economy)

“You know, the economy does motivate the voters, but it is a contrast. I’ll be honest with you, Chuck. When we saw in our polling as we were in these states, when we talked about the tax cuts and all of the good things that are happening,” McDaniel responded. “Tom Perez just talked about the accomplishment wing of the Democratic Party. I don’t know what wing that is.”

She added:

All I know is: the Republican Party is the party of accomplishments with 4 million jobs coming to the country, wages up, all of the good things happening. But if you take just that to the voters, it doesn’t move the needle as much. You have to contrast with it with what would happen if you take the Democrats take control of the House. Nancy Pelosi said she wants to raise taxes. You’ll have more obstruction and resistance, more investigations.

