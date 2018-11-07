Check Out The Awesome Preview For The Season Finale Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

The season 13 finale of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is Wednesday night.

As everybody knows, I’m a huge fan of the FXX show. I honestly believe it’s one of the greatest shows ever made, and the social commentary is nothing short of pure genius.

The latest season has had some ups and downs, but has been pretty solid. Any show that goes 13 years without losing its edge is impressive.

Our season finale tonight looks like it’ll revolve around Mac being gay and finding his “pride” with Frank. If that doesn’t have comedy and laughs written all over it, then I don’t know what does. Give the short preview a watch below. (RELATED: ‘Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘ Answers The Question Fans Have Been Asking Nonstop)

How far will Mac and Frank go to find Mac’s pride? Find out TOMORROW in the #SunnyFXX season finale. pic.twitter.com/YUKZ8XX0qJ — It’s Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) November 6, 2018

I can’t wait to see how it all ends for the 13th season tonight. It seems like it was just yesterday when we were getting excited for its return.

Check back tomorrow for my full recap of the season.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter