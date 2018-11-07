Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night
Liberals packed different bars throughout Washington, D.C., for election night result watch parties and gave The Daily Caller News Foundation their reactions to the Democrats gaining control of the House.
Most of the liberals TheDCNF spoke with believed that President Donald Trump supporters and those who voted Republican had every right and reason to vote their values.
When asked what issues drove their vote this election, some said immigration, gun control, health care and the environment. One man mentioned “ethics violations” and “concerns about the president’s financial history as well.” Another simply wanted a check on Trump and the Supreme Court of the United States. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
