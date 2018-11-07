This Eagles Star Just Trashed The Entire Cowboys Franchise — Here’s What He said

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has some things to say about the Dallas Cowboys — and they’re not so nice.

The Super Bowl LII champ, 31, appeared on the Philly-based 94.1 WIP Morning Show Wednesday, where he unloaded on his NFC East rivals. (RELATED: In True Philly Form, The Eagles Wrecked The Parade Attire Game)

“There’s certainly a rivalry there, we play them twice a year,” Kelce said. “I would say mostly I just don’t think a lot of players, in particular me, just don’t really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for — what it’s always stood for. This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that.”

He added: “I’ve just never really appreciated what the organization — and what its fans really stood for. A lot of fair weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they’re winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever.”

As it stands now, the Cowboys are 3-5 with little hope of dominating their division. The Eagles, on the other hand, have Carson Wentz back and are looking at least a little frisky at 4-4.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Eagles aren’t exactly strangers to trash talk. During the offseason, fellow offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the New England Patriots a “fear-based organization,” which really put fans’ brains in a (Philly) pretzel.

Philly remains undefeated in the trash talking department, at least.

