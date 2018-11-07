Progressives Turn On White Women After Underwhelming Midterm Results

Progressives are shaming white women for supporting a number of Republican male candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

A majority of white women supported Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. All three of those Republicans won their races last night, and left-wing activists and journalists were quick to place blame. (RELATED: Here’s How Trump-Endorsed Candidates Did On Election Night)

59 percent of white women voted for Ted Cruz. 53 percent of white women voted for Donald Trump. So given these numbers, who is the real face of feminism? pic.twitter.com/BSCg0b5RSJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 7, 2018

“There’s a lot of work to do, white women,” the official Women’s March Twitter account wrote on Wednesday.

There needs to be accountability and an honest reckoning. There’s a lot of work to do, white women. A lot of learning. A lot of growing. We want to do it with you.

Stay tuned. https://t.co/nN0cFqqmy5 — Women’s March (@womensmarch) November 7, 2018

‘The US midterms result showed the power of the female vote – but why are so many white women still supporting Republicans?’ – @LuciaOC_ blogs https://t.co/9mV6Y2EhTL — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) November 7, 2018

For those of you, who are still wondering why white women vote to uphold white supremacist patriarchy, may I offer some of my essays to explain? — Dr. Kelly J. Baker (@kelly_j_baker) November 7, 2018

White women were similarly trashed after the Senate confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October.

A New York Times op-ed labeled white women “gender traitors,” while Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour called Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a swing vote who ultimately voted to confirm Kavanaugh, a “disgrace.”

yall really sitting around waiting for white women to get it together and save yall? pic.twitter.com/kubTR3DFZs — AshleyRay Grande (@arayyay) November 7, 2018

100% here for holding white women accountable for any & all white-supremacy-supporting bullshit. I kinda think the men are responsible, too. — Emily L. Hauser (@emilylhauser) November 7, 2018

Progressive white women are going to have to get organized for 2020. I don’t know what y’all have to do to convince your conservative peers to vote progressive, but that’s up to y’all to figure out as soon as possible. — Diamond Sharp (@diamonde) November 7, 2018

Read these smart thoughts from @JillFilipovic—especially this one—on what to take from the high percentages of white women who voted for candidates like DeSantis and Kemp, and on charting a path forward. https://t.co/vm3z8yv5tH — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 7, 2018

President Donald Trump similarly won the majority of white women votes during the 2016 presidential elections, another sore spot for feminists.

Last night was a historic night for women, but once again–there’s a lot of work to do with white women. Racism and xenophobia is a huge factor, and this is why the fight to end sexism must *explicitly* include ending white supremacy too. Anything less is hurtful. https://t.co/HeuGusxfCH — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) November 7, 2018

Really, truly embarrassed that 76% of white women in Georgia voted for Kemp. It’s shameful. Humiliating. Thinking about driving my ass down there next election and personally talking to as many of these fools as possible. — Hillary Kelly (@HillaryKelly) November 7, 2018

White women need to stop carrying water for white supremacy. This isn’t about who *didnt* vote last night, but who did and for what. https://t.co/63UmOlzWqD — Lauren Dane (@laurendane) November 7, 2018

deleted a couple tweets because i don’t think they accurately expressed what i was trying to say. white women uphold white supremacy through their vote. they have no qualms about hurting women of color, and that’s an objective truth. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) November 7, 2018

We have to do better, white women. Doing fucking SOMETHING would be a goddamn start. Have the awkward conversations, take the emotional labor off the backs of women who have more on their goddamn plate than we ever will. Do. Better. https://t.co/KplmuNJoEK — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 7, 2018

