Progressives Turn On White Women After Underwhelming Midterm Results

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Progressives are shaming white women for supporting a number of Republican male candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

A majority of white women supported Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Republican Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. All three of those Republicans won their races last night, and left-wing activists and journalists were quick to place blame. (RELATED: Here’s How Trump-Endorsed Candidates Did On Election Night)

“There’s a lot of work to do, white women,” the official Women’s March Twitter account wrote on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 11: Social Movement Award Honorees Carmen Perez, Tamika D. Mallory, Bob Bland, and Linda Sarsour on stage during the BET's Social Awards 2018 at Tyler Perry Studio on February 11, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET)

White women were similarly trashed after the Senate confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in October.

A New York Times op-ed labeled white women “gender traitors,” while Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour called Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a swing vote who ultimately voted to confirm Kavanaugh, a “disgrace.”

President Donald Trump similarly won the majority of white women votes during the 2016 presidential elections, another sore spot for feminists.

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp attends the Election Night event at the Classic Center on November 6, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. Kemp is in a close race with Democrat Stacey Abrams. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATHENS, GA – NOVEMBER 06: Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp attends the Election Night event at the Classic Center on November 6, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. Kemp is in a close race with Democrat Stacey Abrams. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

