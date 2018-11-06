Here’s How Trump-Endorsed Candidates Are Doing On Election Night
President Donald Trump has given his endorsement to 79 gubernatorial, House and Senate Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday and stumped for many of them in their home states.
Trump’s 18-7 right now.
Here’s a list of the candidates he has endorsed and whether voters ultimately decided they were the right choice. Close races to watch include Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is neck and neck with Oprah Winfrey-endorsed Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Democratic incumbent Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill’s close race with Republican challenger Josh Hawley.
Here are the Republican candidates who received Trump’s endorsement, according to Ballotpedia:
Gubernatorial Endorsees
Trump endorsed 18 candidates for governor who were on the ballot Tuesday, five of whom are incumbents. So far he’s 5-2.
It’s worth noting that Trump also endorsed Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess in August, but Friess lost in the primaries to Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon. (RELATED: These Democrats’ Campaign Ads Definitely Backfired)
Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach also received attention after Trump endorsed the challenger over GOP incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in August. Kobach is in a toss-up race with Democrat Laura Kelly, according to RealClearPolitics.
Gubernatorial Endorsees Who Won
- Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas incumbent
- Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma
- Henry McMaster, South Carolina incumbent
- Bill Lee, Tennessee
- Greg Abbott, Texas incumbent
Gubernatorial Endorsees Who Lost
- Walker Stapleton, Colorado
- Bill Schuette, Michigan
Gubernatorial Races Undecided
- Mike Dunleavy, Alaska
- Doug Ducey, Arizona incumbent
- John Cox, California
- Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut
- Ron DeSantis, Florida
- Brian Kemp, Georgia
- Kris Kobach, Kansas
- Jeff Johnson, Minnesota
- Adam Laxalt, Nevada
- Mike DeWine, Ohio
- Scott Walker, Wisconsin incumbent
Senate Endorsees
Trump endorsed 20 senatorial candidates who were on the ballot Tuesday, including six incumbents. Trump is 5-4 right now.
Trump also endorsed West Virginia Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins before Jenkins lost to state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by roughly 5 points, according to Ballotpedia. Trump touted candidates in tight races, like Senate hopefuls Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn at rallies in their home states in the days leading up to the election.
Senate Endorsees Who Won
- Roger Wicker, Mississippi incumbent
- Deb Fischer, Nebraska incumbent
- John Barrasso, Wyoming incumbent
- Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee
- Mike Braun, Indiana
Senate Endorsees Who Lost
- Jim Renacci, Ohio
- Lou Barletta, Pennsylvania
- Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia
- Leah Vukmir, Wisconsin
Senate Races Undecided
- Martha McSally, Arizona
- Rick Scott, Florida
- John James, Michigan
- Karin Housley, Minnesota
- Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi special election incumbent
- Josh Hawley, Missouri
- Matt Rosendale, Montana
- Dean Heller, Nevada incumbent
- Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
- Ted Cruz, Texas incumbent
- Mitt Romney, Utah
House of Representatives Endorsees
Trump endorsed 41 House candidates, including 28 incumbents. Trump is 8-1 in the House as of mid-evening Tuesday. Five out of seven of the candidates he endorsed who won are incumbents.
Trump endorsees facing tough races include Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, who’s in a toss-up with Democratic challenger and former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger, and Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson, who is once again facing Democrat Danny O’Connor after beating him in an August special election.
House Endorsees Who Won
- Matt Gaetz, Florida 1st Congressional District incumbent
- Neal Dunn, Florida 2nd Congressional District incumbent
- Ted Yoho, Florida 3rd Congressional District incumbent
- Ross Spano, Florida 15th Congressional District incumbent
- Andy Barr, Kentucky 6th Congressional District incumbent
- David Kustoff, Tennessee 8th Congressional District incumbent
- Denver Riggleman, Virginia 5th Congressional District
- Bryan Steil, Wisconsin
House Endorsees Who Lost
- Kevin Yoder, Kansas incumbent
House Endorsees Undecided
- Martha Roby, Alabama incumbent
- Paul Cook, California incumbent
- Diane Harkey, California
- Devin Nunes, California incumbent
- Kevin McCarthy, California incumbent
- Rod Blum, Iowa incumbent
- Clay Higgins, Louisiana incumbent
- Bruce Poliquin, Maine incumbent
- Tom Emmer, Minnesota incumbent
- Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota
- Dave Hughes, Minnesota
- Jason Lewis, Minnesota incumbent
- Erik Paulsen, Minnesota incumbent
- Pete Stauber, Minnesota
- Danny Tarkanian, Nevada
- Jay Webber, New Jersey
- Dan Donovan, New York incumbent
- John Faso, New York incumbent
- Tom Reed, New York incumbent
- Lee Zeldin, New York incumbent
- Ted Budd, North Carolina incumbent
- Mark Harris, North Carolina
- Troy Balderson, Ohio incumbent
- John Chrin, Pennsylvania
- Keith Rothfus, Pennsylvania incumbent
- Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania incumbent
- Katie Arrington, South Carolina
- Kevin Brady, Texas incumbent
- Pete Sessions, Texas incumbent
- Dave Brat, Virginia incumbent
- Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington incumbent
- Carol Miller, West Virginia
This post is developing and will be updated.
Disclosure: Friess has donated to The Daily Caller News Foundation in the past.
Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.
Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.