Here’s How Trump-Endorsed Candidates Are Doing On Election Night

President Donald Trump has given his endorsement to 79 gubernatorial, House and Senate Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday and stumped for many of them in their home states.

Trump’s 18-7 right now.

Here’s a list of the candidates he has endorsed and whether voters ultimately decided they were the right choice. Close races to watch include Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, who is neck and neck with Oprah Winfrey-endorsed Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Democratic incumbent Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill’s close race with Republican challenger Josh Hawley.

Here are the Republican candidates who received Trump’s endorsement, according to Ballotpedia:

Gubernatorial Endorsees

Trump endorsed 18 candidates for governor who were on the ballot Tuesday, five of whom are incumbents. So far he’s 5-2.

It’s worth noting that Trump also endorsed Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess in August, but Friess lost in the primaries to Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon. (RELATED: These Democrats’ Campaign Ads Definitely Backfired)

Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach also received attention after Trump endorsed the challenger over GOP incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer in August. Kobach is in a toss-up race with Democrat Laura Kelly, according to RealClearPolitics.

Gubernatorial Endorsees Who Won

Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas incumbent

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

Henry McMaster, South Carolina incumbent

Bill Lee, Tennessee

Greg Abbott, Texas incumbent

Gubernatorial Endorsees Who Lost

Walker Stapleton, Colorado

Bill Schuette, Michigan

Gubernatorial Races Undecided

Mike Dunleavy, Alaska

Doug Ducey, Arizona incumbent

John Cox, California

Bob Stefanowski, Connecticut

Ron DeSantis, Florida

Brian Kemp, Georgia

Kris Kobach, Kansas

Jeff Johnson, Minnesota

Adam Laxalt, Nevada

Mike DeWine, Ohio

Scott Walker, Wisconsin incumbent

Senate Endorsees

Trump endorsed 20 senatorial candidates who were on the ballot Tuesday, including six incumbents. Trump is 5-4 right now.

Trump also endorsed West Virginia Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins before Jenkins lost to state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey by roughly 5 points, according to Ballotpedia. Trump touted candidates in tight races, like Senate hopefuls Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn at rallies in their home states in the days leading up to the election.

Senate Endorsees Who Won

Roger Wicker, Mississippi incumbent

Deb Fischer, Nebraska incumbent

John Barrasso, Wyoming incumbent

Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee

Mike Braun, Indiana

Senate Endorsees Who Lost

Jim Renacci, Ohio

Lou Barletta, Pennsylvania

Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia

Leah Vukmir, Wisconsin

Senate Races Undecided

Martha McSally, Arizona

Rick Scott, Florida

John James, Michigan

Karin Housley, Minnesota

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Mississippi special election incumbent

Josh Hawley, Missouri

Matt Rosendale, Montana

Dean Heller, Nevada incumbent

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Ted Cruz, Texas incumbent

Mitt Romney, Utah

House of Representatives Endorsees

Trump endorsed 41 House candidates, including 28 incumbents. Trump is 8-1 in the House as of mid-evening Tuesday. Five out of seven of the candidates he endorsed who won are incumbents.

Trump endorsees facing tough races include Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, who’s in a toss-up with Democratic challenger and former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger, and Ohio Rep. Troy Balderson, who is once again facing Democrat Danny O’Connor after beating him in an August special election.

House Endorsees Who Won

Matt Gaetz, Florida 1st Congressional District incumbent

Neal Dunn, Florida 2nd Congressional District incumbent

Ted Yoho, Florida 3rd Congressional District incumbent

Ross Spano, Florida 15th Congressional District incumbent

Andy Barr, Kentucky 6th Congressional District incumbent

David Kustoff, Tennessee 8th Congressional District incumbent

Denver Riggleman, Virginia 5th Congressional District

Bryan Steil, Wisconsin

House Endorsees Who Lost

Kevin Yoder, Kansas incumbent

House Endorsees Undecided

Martha Roby, Alabama incumbent

Paul Cook, California incumbent

Diane Harkey, California

Devin Nunes, California incumbent

Kevin McCarthy, California incumbent

Rod Blum, Iowa incumbent

Clay Higgins, Louisiana incumbent

Bruce Poliquin, Maine incumbent

Tom Emmer, Minnesota incumbent

Jim Hagedorn, Minnesota

Dave Hughes, Minnesota

Jason Lewis, Minnesota incumbent

Erik Paulsen, Minnesota incumbent

Pete Stauber, Minnesota

Danny Tarkanian, Nevada

Jay Webber, New Jersey

Dan Donovan, New York incumbent

John Faso, New York incumbent

Tom Reed, New York incumbent

Lee Zeldin, New York incumbent

Ted Budd, North Carolina incumbent

Mark Harris, North Carolina

Troy Balderson, Ohio incumbent

John Chrin, Pennsylvania

Keith Rothfus, Pennsylvania incumbent

Lloyd Smucker, Pennsylvania incumbent

Katie Arrington, South Carolina

Kevin Brady, Texas incumbent

Pete Sessions, Texas incumbent

Dave Brat, Virginia incumbent

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Washington incumbent

Carol Miller, West Virginia

This post is developing and will be updated.

Disclosure: Friess has donated to The Daily Caller News Foundation in the past.

Follow Evie on Twitter @eviefordham.

Send tips to evie@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.