Trump Promises To Support Pelosi If She Faces Revolt From Democrats

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump expressed support for Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s speakership bid as her party seized control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 presidential election.

Photo by Olivier Douliery

The motive behind Trump’s laudatory message to Pelosi is unclear.

He also called her to congratulate her on her party’s victory in the elections late Tuesday evening.

The president’s offer of Republican votes for Pelosi’s speakership bid in the event she faces a revolt within her caucus is particularly noteworthy. Pelosi has long been a divisive national figure and was a major foil for the president on the campaign trail. Many House Democrats in close districts distanced themselves from Pelosi and promised not to support her bid to become the next speaker if the Democrats were to retake control of Congress.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 06: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks during a DCCC election watch party at the Hyatt Regency on November 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Today millions of Americans headed to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that will decide what party will control the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The president did not offer a single conciliatory message, however, indicating that if the Democratic House wants to endlessly subpoena his White House they will be investigated for leaking classified information.

Tags : midterm elections donald trump nancy pelosi
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller