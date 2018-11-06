Here’s Everything We Know About The Midterms So Far

Tens of millions of votes have been cast in the 2018 midterm elections, surpassing previous records and setting the stage for a high-stakes battle for power in both the House and Senate.

Polls show a possible loss of control for Republicans in the House of Representatives and possible gains in the U.S. Senate.

President Donald Trump has told voters that while he is not on the ballot, he wants supporters to act as if he is.

Results of the 2018 midterm elections will be updated hourly here. The first polls across the country close at 6 p.m. EST.

President Donald Trump is watching results at the White House surrounded by family and friends after nearly a continuous month on the campaign trail supporting Republican candidates.

The president has told voters that while he may not be on the ballot, he wants his supporters to act as if he is. He has intervened to the fullest extent possible in attempting to quell the traditional loss of House seats that follow a president’s first two years in office.

Trump extolled the economic growth of the last two years during his speeches at dozens of rallies but barreled forward with fiery pledges to stop an advancing caravan of Central American migrants and deploy U.S. troops to the southern border.

Democrats, lacking a popular forward figure within their own party, deployed former President Barack Obama across the country with high hopes of capturing the House of Representatives, Senate and gubernatorial races across the country.

Polls indicate Republicans could face trouble in the House of Representatives, though they face a favorable map in the U.S. Senate with close races in Arizona, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Florida, Montana, Tennessee, West Virginia, Texas, North Dakota and Michigan.