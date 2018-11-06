Trump Reacts To Midterm Results As Republicans Keep Control Of Senate

President Donald Trump tweeted his pleasure with the results so far from the 2018 midterm elections with several key races remaining to be called.

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Trump heavily invested himself in several races where Republicans have either flipped Democratic seats or held on to them with victories in Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Missouri and North Dakota. Trump also scored gubernatorial victories in Florida and Ohio.

Trump is spending his election night with family and friends at the White House watching results.

“As President, Donald J. Trump has headlined an unprecedented 50 rallies — 30 in the last two months alone — and he has campaigned for dozens of candidates at all levels of government. The President has energized a staggering number of Americans at packed arenas and in overflow crowds at rallies across the country,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said ahead of polls closing Tuesday.

Projections, however, indicate that House of Representatives will flip over to Democratic control. Sanders told reporters Tuesday evening that she did not expect Trump to call Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, noting that her speakership remains undecided.