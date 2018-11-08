Jordan Peterson Says Global Warming Hype Is ‘Low-Resolution Thinking’

Professor Jordan Peterson called the obsession with global warming “low-resolution thinking.”

Peterson said there are bigger problems in the world, and that global warming has no clear solution.

“[T]hat’s not going to unite us,” Peterson told college students.

University of Toronto psychology professor and author Jordan Peterson does not think global warming is an issue that can unite people — in fact, Peterson was highly critical of calls to “solve” global warming.

“It’s certainly not uniting us so far,” Peterson told students during a recent Cambridge University lecture. “It’s just the kind of low-resolution thinking that gets us absolutely nowhere.”

Cambridge invited Peterson to give a talk on Nov. 2 where one audience member asked him is global warming could “unite us all on left and right” to take action? Peterson’s response: “No.”

“The climate change issue is an absolutely catastrophic and nightmarish mess and the idea that that will unite us — that’s not going to unite us,” said Peterson, according to a video clip of the lecture posted online Thursday.

“First of all, it’s very difficult to separate the science from the politics, and, second, even if the more radical claims are true we have no idea what to do about it. And so, no,” Peterson said.

WATCH:

“And we’re not going to do a damn thing about it either, so it doesn’t really matter,” Peterson said. (RELATED: Headline-Grabbing Global Warming Study Suffers From A Major Math Error)

“Well, what are we going to do? Are you going to stop having heat? You’re going to stop having electricity? You’re going to stop driving your cars? You’re going to stop taking trains? You’re going to stop using your iPhones? You’re not going to do any of that, and no wonder,” Peterson added.

Peterson has risen in popularity, especially among conservatives, because of his criticisms of political correctness. Peterson has also been critical of global warming alarmism, earlier in 2018 he said “you can’t trust the data” because of the politicization in climate science.

During his Cambridge lecture, Peterson said he worked on a United Nations sustainable development committee for two years, reading lots on the subject of climate and environment.

“Here’s one of the worst things about the whole mess,” Peterson said. “So, as you project outwards with regards to your climate change projections, which are quite unreliable to begin with, the unreliability of the measurement magnifies as you move forward in time, obviously, because the errors accumulate.”

“If you go out 50 years, the error bars around the projections are already so wide that we won’t be able to measure the positive or negative effects of anything we do right now,” Peterson said.

“So how in the world are you going to solve a problem when you can’t even measure the consequence of your actions?” Peterson said.

WATCH:

My duscussion at the Cambridge Union, the oldest debating society in the world, has now been posted: https://t.co/GdISSScL6U — Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 5, 2018

Peterson heaped praise on Bjorn Lomborg, the “skeptical environmentalist” for framing global warming as part of a hierarchy of global problems. Consulting with economists, Lomborg found that global warming was a very low priority and funding would do more good addressing other problems, like child nutrition.

Peterson also attacked Germany’s green energy policies for raising electricity prices and doing little to cut emissions. Germany invested hundreds of billions of dollars in building out its green energy infrastructure, but the country will miss its 2020 goals for cutting emissions.

“It was a complete catastrophe and all that happened was the price of electricity shot up,” he said. “That’s not a solution.”

Follow Michael on Facebook and Twitter