Rapper Young Thug Taken Into Police Custody After Failing Drug Test

Young Thug is back behind bars after allegedly failing a drug test.

TMZ reported the following:

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge revoked YT’s bond Thursday during the arraignment in his felony drug case. The judge says Young Thug’s drug test came back positive, and because he’d been ordered to stay clean as a condition of his release … he’s gotta go back to jail. YT was booked into DeKalb County Jail at around 8:30 AM PT, and he’s currently being held on no bond — aka he’s not walking out of there again, at least not for now.

This isn’t good news for the star rapper. He’s already facing multiple felony drug charges, and now he allegedly can’t stay sober. Obviously, this incident is all alleged, but it’s clearly enough to get his bail revoked.

Why, Young Thug? Why? Not doing drugs seems like such a simple condition of bail. Shouldn’t be hard to follow at all. (RELATED: Superstar Musician Surrenders To The Authorities. He Is Facing Serious Legal Troubles)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Young Thug (@youngthug) on Nov 4, 2018 at 11:54am PST

I really don’t understand this at all. He is up to his eyeballs in legal trouble already. Why allegedly do anything that might potentially add to the problem? Am I the only one seeing this?

Then again, I never would have guessed the guy who posted the photo below might not have the greatest judgment.

View this post on Instagram what would you buy with this money? A post shared by Young Thug (@youngthug) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

The real shame here is all the fans who now won’t get more great music if Young Thug is behind bars. I don’t think they’ll build a recording studio in the jail. That’s just my guess.

Get out soon, Thug! We need more tunes.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter