Now Is The Time To Get A Waffle Maker, As This One Is Over 50 Percent Off

I’ve always wanted a waffle iron. In college, they had a waffle iron out during brunch and the line was always incredibly long. But it was worth it.

Now might be the time to make that dream a reality. This waffle maker, which is made by Cuisinart, is currently on sale. To the tune of 51 percent off, in fact!

Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker on sale for $26.95

This waffle maker is so simple to use: It only takes about 5 minutes! You can also cook the waffles precisely to your liking with 5 different browning settings.

Need a good waffle recipe? One of the 3,000+ reviewers, named Dee Adesanwo helpfully provides hers in a 5-star review called “One Waffle Maker To Rule Them All”:

Once I leaned how to make my own waffles from scratch I started looking for a new waffle maker. The one I have before was from the 80’s still going strong but was showing its age – plus I wasn’t sure if some of the coating was ending up in my waffles or not, slowly killing me and my family. So I decided to get this Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker based on some blog reviews. This thing makes waffles in a snap and was way faster than my previous waffle maker. I used the 3 setting and found that to be the sweet spot to making waffles. I usually place 2-3 spoonfuls of batter in the middle of the waffle maker so it does not overflow during expansion. So in case you are wondering what recipe I use, here it is: Dry Ingredients:

2 cups of flour (General purpose, non self rising is okay)

2 tsps of baking powder

1 tsp of baking soda – don’t get these confused or your pancakes will turn out WAYYY different.

4 tsp of sugar – or 0 tsp of sugar, I have a sweet tooth

2 tsp of cinnamon

1/2 tsp of salt (if you use unsalted butter) Wet Ingredients:

2 cups of buttermilk or (2 Cups of milk with 4 tsps of vinegar mixed in)

2 Eggs – separate the yolk from the egg whites and set the egg whites aside

3/8 of Cup Unsalted butter (if using 1/2 of cup of stick butter, this is about 3/4 of that stick) – melt this in your in microwave, or place in a bowl over boiling water – just get it melted.

2 tsp of pure vanilla extract Number of Waffles Made: 8 Nutrition: deliciousness (100% based on a very hungry diet) Prep Work:

Mix dry ingredients.

Mix wet ingredients excluding the egg whites – still keep these to the side.

Note: If you use buttermilk, once you add it to the melted butter it will begin to coagulate very quickly, so be ready.

Mix dry and wet ingredients together… Now whip the egg whites to at least the Foamy stage (lots of bubbles of trapped air), the higher stages: soft and firm peaks take a bit longer but aren’t necessary.The reason we save the egg whites for last it to make sure we have fluffy pancakes – had you added them with all the wet ingredients your waffles would not be as fluffy. Now add the mixed egg whites to the mixture and place the batter 2-3 spoons at a time in the center of the waffle maker, let it cook till the light goes green, then enjoy your (somewhat) healthy waffle made from scratch. You can throw in chocolate chips into the batter to make chocolate chip waffles if you want to take your waffle game to the next level.

Yum!

