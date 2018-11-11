Fallen Soldier’s Gift To His Son 15 Years Later Brings Him To Tears

Anders Hagstrom | Justice Reporter

Army First Lt. Jonathan Rozier gave his life for his country in 2003, leaving behind his wife and 8-month-old son, Justin.

Years later, Justin came to treasure anything that had belonged to his father, and he desperately wanted to own the same car his father had. CBS sent a reporter to show how a community came together to make that happen, despite his mother selling the car after Jonathan’s death.

