Fallen Soldier’s Gift To His Son 15 Years Later Brings Him To Tears

Army First Lt. Jonathan Rozier gave his life for his country in 2003, leaving behind his wife and 8-month-old son, Justin.

Years later, Justin came to treasure anything that had belonged to his father, and he desperately wanted to own the same car his father had. CBS sent a reporter to show how a community came together to make that happen, despite his mother selling the car after Jonathan’s death.

