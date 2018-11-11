Fallen Soldier’s Gift To His Son 15 Years Later Brings Him To Tears
Army First Lt. Jonathan Rozier gave his life for his country in 2003, leaving behind his wife and 8-month-old son, Justin.
Years later, Justin came to treasure anything that had belonged to his father, and he desperately wanted to own the same car his father had. CBS sent a reporter to show how a community came together to make that happen, despite his mother selling the car after Jonathan’s death.
Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos with our reporters and subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss out.
Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:
Sean Penn Knows He’ll Be Attacked For What He Has To Say About #MeToo
Top Three Stories From Last Weekend
Socialist President Enjoys Expensive Dinner Out With Salt Bae Even As His Country Starves
Send Tips: anders@dailycallernewsfoundation.org