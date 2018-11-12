Hollywood Reacts To News Of Comic Book Legend’s Death: ‘There Will Never Be Another Stan Lee’

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood reacted Monday to the news that Marvel comics publisher Stan Lee had died after being rushed to the hospital. He was 95.

Many of the stars who took to social media and shared pictures were those who had worked with the creator and co-creator of super hero characters like Spider-Man, X-Men, the Incredible Hulk and Black Panther. He was known for doing cameo appearances in Marvel films. (RELATED: The Governator Gets Animated: Comic Legend Stan Lee Creates Schwarzenegger Cartoon)

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange" on October 20, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy,” Chris Evans tweeted. “He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

“We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine,” Hugh Jackman tweeted.

Disney CEO Bob Iger explained that Lee was as “extraordinary as the characters he created.”

“A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect,” “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Iger said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

 

