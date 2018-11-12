Mueller Grand Jury Witness Says He Will Be Indicted For Perjury

A journalist who has testified twice before the Mueller grand jury said Monday that he expects to be charged in the coming days in the special counsel’s investigation.

“I fully anticipate that in the next few days I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or another for giving false information the special counsel or the grand jury,” Jerome Corsi, a former reporter with Infowars, announced on his daily web show.

“But I’m going to be criminally charged.”

Corsi has been linked to Roger Stone, a Trump confidant who has been a focus of the Mueller probe for months. (RELATED: Mueller Grand Jury Witness Makes Cryptic Remarks About Investigation)

Corsi was subpoenaed on Aug. 28 to appear before Mueller’s grand jury. He appeared on Sept. 21 and again last Friday.

Corsi said Monday that he has attempted to cooperate with Mueller’s team, but that “the entire negotiations and discussions have just blown up.”

“We did try to cooperate,” he said.

“I had nothing to hide, I feel like I’ve committed no crimes,” he continued, claiming that he has fallen victim to a perjury trap.

WATCH: Jerome Corsi announces he will be indicted by Mueller’s team

Corsi said that he provided investigators with two computers he used in 2016 as well as his cell phone. He also provided the FBI with information to access his email accounts.

Mueller’s team has been investigating whether Corsi and Stone had prior knowledge of Wikileaks’ plans to release Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s stolen emails.

Stone has landed on Mueller’s radar over an Aug. 21, 2016 tweet he sent in which he wrote that “it will soon [be] the Podesta’s time in the barrel.”

Stone’s critics have alleged that the tweet showed that he had prior knowledge of Wikileaks’ plans to release Podesta’s emails, but Stone has said that his tweet was a reference to research done by Corsi on John and his brother Tony’s lobbying work.

Corsi provided Stone with a memo of his Podesta research on Aug. 31, 2016.

Corsi said Monday that he had no prior knowledge of Wikileaks’ plans and that he “figured out” on his own that Podesta’s emails were going to be released.

“To the best of my recollection, I never met Julian Assange. To the best of my recollection, I never had anyone connect me to Julian Assange,” he said.

In a web show just after he was subpoenaed, Corsi said that he did not meet with Assange because he knew that doing so would land him on the radar of the U.S. government.

“I’m still not going to contact him,” Corsi said on his show on Aug. 30. “Never have and have no intention of doing so.”

Corsi, who has accused Mueller of being part of a “criminal coup d’etat,” asserted that he is the victim of a perjury trap.

“The way this game of perjury trap is played, it’s impossible, the first 20 minutes you’ve got a perjury trap,” he said.

“We did try to cooperate, and I thought I did a pretty good job of it, until it just all blows apart.”

“Now I’m going to have to go to prison the rest of my life because I dared to oppose the Deep State,” he concluded.

