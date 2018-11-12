Disgraced Former OSU Assistant Goes Scorched Earth On Texas Coach. Accuses Him Of Adultery

David Hookstead | Reporter

Disgraced former Ohio State football coach Zach Smith appeared to lose his mind on Twitter late Sunday night.

Smith was fired from the Buckeyes staff after several allegations of domestic abuse against his former wife, Courtney, became public. You’d think somebody in his situation would just go away. Well, that’s not what he’s done recently and it’s certainly not what he did Sunday night. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Opens Up About Health Problems. Is It Time For Ohio State Fans To Start Panicking?)

The former OSU receivers coach accused Texas head coach Tom Herman of having an affair. He tweeted in part, “Hey @Brett_McMurphy – report this. I witnessed Tom Herman cheat on his wife (@belletjh ) several times… once at an Asian massage parlor… and just texted him that I’m done protecting him. We gonna be ‘honest’ now!? Or nah… LMAO.”

Seriously, what the hell is Smith doing? It almost seems like he’s begging to be sued, and he’s absolutely guaranteeing that no team ever hires him again. The odds of that were probably already pretty slim. Now, they’re pretty much completely gone. This whole situation is a disaster of epic proportions.

I would go ballistic if I was in Herman’s shoes right now. He didn’t ask at all to be involved with this debacle. Now, he’s being publicly accused of having an affair by a dude who has been accused of domestic abuse.

You literally couldn’t make something up this insane. Publicly, there’s pretty much nothing Herman can do. It’s not like getting into a Twitter spat with somebody like Smith is going to accomplish anything. He’s obviously trying to take everybody down with him.

 

I have no clue how this whole saga will end, but it just keeps getting worse. Smith needs to disappear before he finds himself in more trouble, which seems to be the path he is gunning for right now.

