Disgraced Former OSU Assistant Goes Scorched Earth On Texas Coach. Accuses Him Of Adultery

Disgraced former Ohio State football coach Zach Smith appeared to lose his mind on Twitter late Sunday night.

Smith was fired from the Buckeyes staff after several allegations of domestic abuse against his former wife, Courtney, became public. You’d think somebody in his situation would just go away. Well, that’s not what he’s done recently and it’s certainly not what he did Sunday night. (RELATED: Urban Meyer Opens Up About Health Problems. Is It Time For Ohio State Fans To Start Panicking?)

The former OSU receivers coach accused Texas head coach Tom Herman of having an affair. He tweeted in part, “Hey @Brett_McMurphy – report this. I witnessed Tom Herman cheat on his wife (@belletjh ) several times… once at an Asian massage parlor… and just texted him that I’m done protecting him. We gonna be ‘honest’ now!? Or nah… LMAO.”

Hey @Brett_McMurphy – report this. I witnessed Tom Herman cheat on his wife (@belletjh ) several times… once at an Asian massage parlor… and just texted him that I’m done protecting him. We gonna be “honest” now!? Or nah… LMAO — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Hey @belletjh – remember when you had @CoachTomHerman text me that you’re “not afraid” of me. You should be afraid. Because I know everything you told my ex and I know everything your shitbag husband has done… so be afraid. Because I know the #TRUTH — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

How do @CoachTomHerman and @belletjh feelin after their horrendously underperforming season? Better question – How does she feel about her husband being the biggest shitbag in America!! Doesn’t want to ruin her own life? Just like she told my ex.. I’m done being quiet MICHELLE — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Remember when you were with an a Asian massuese? Because I dooooooooo…. @CoachTomHerman – you’re the biggest snitch alive… and also the biggest hypocrite alive. Anyone wanna know all that I know about Tommy Boy? Contact me. Lmao pic.twitter.com/L9x4bJ19ii — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) November 11, 2018

Seriously, what the hell is Smith doing? It almost seems like he’s begging to be sued, and he’s absolutely guaranteeing that no team ever hires him again. The odds of that were probably already pretty slim. Now, they’re pretty much completely gone. This whole situation is a disaster of epic proportions.

I would go ballistic if I was in Herman’s shoes right now. He didn’t ask at all to be involved with this debacle. Now, he’s being publicly accused of having an affair by a dude who has been accused of domestic abuse.

You literally couldn’t make something up this insane. Publicly, there’s pretty much nothing Herman can do. It’s not like getting into a Twitter spat with somebody like Smith is going to accomplish anything. He’s obviously trying to take everybody down with him.

I have no clue how this whole saga will end, but it just keeps getting worse. Smith needs to disappear before he finds himself in more trouble, which seems to be the path he is gunning for right now.

