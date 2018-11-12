Wisconsin School District Looking Into Prom Picture That Allegedly Shows Nazi Salutes

A Wisconsin school district is looking into a prom picture that allegedly shows students giving Nazi salutes.

The Baraboo School District said the picture was taken in the spring, though the “picture was not taken on school property or at a school-sponsored event,” according to a letter sent to parents on Monday.

The picture was posted on Monday from a Twitter account that has gone private, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported)

“The photo of students posted to #BarabooProud is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo,” superintendent Lori Mueller tweeted Monday. “The District will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address.”

The Baraboo Police Department tweeted they are investigating the incident

Baraboo School District did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

