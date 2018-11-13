Border Patrol Agent Explains How Soldiers Are Shoring Up Southern Border As Caravan Approaches

Border patrol sector chief Manuel Padilla Jr. explained how U.S. soldiers are bolstering immigration enforcement at the southern border on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

Padilla Jr. said soldiers have helped harden the ports of entry and set up “impediments” to make it harder for potential illegal immigrants to breach the border. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Suggests Trump Has Plans To Have Marines Shoot ‘9-Year-Old Girls)

“The soldiers have done a lot of work already,” Padilla Jr. said. “Primarily, we’ve been at this for about two weeks. We have phased out the planning, if you will. Right now, I can tell you … that we have hardened the points of entry, ready to — actually — ready to close them down if need be. And we’ve also placed some impediments and obstacles between the ports of entry.

WATCH:

“So again, what we are shooting for is an orderly situation. We will not tolerate the crowds, the type of chaos that you saw in southern Mexico. That is not going to happen,” he added.

Padilla Jr. said those who show up unannounced to the border illegally will not be permitted entry into the United States.

“Those that are seeking asylum will be able to apply for asylum at the ports of entry. That’s a designated place in an orderly fashion,” he continued.

“The ports of entry have a very core mission of facilitating trade and travel. They are very, very busy with their day-to-day mission of facilitating trade and travel. So we have some limitations as far as how many people we can process for asylum,” Padilla Jr. said.

“We’re working closely with Mexico on shelters, increasing shelters and having a controlled situation.”

