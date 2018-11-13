‘Game Of Thrones’ Gets Release Date For Final Season. Here’s What We Know

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will be released April 2019.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted out a video with the release date announcement at the end. Give it a watch below.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

A bunch of other images were tweeted out setting the stage for the epic final season of the hit show. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot Drugs)

Fire cannot kill a dragon #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/alSusVDUOw — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The Lannisters send their regards #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/bkLfQyqNfD — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

I am your son and you sentenced me to die #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/mUAe7XtGDv — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

If they get through, everyone dies #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/kd3J0Po7oe — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of millions of fans around the world screaming with joy. Let’s go! This is like Christmas came early. My birthday is in April and now one of the greatest shows ever made will return. What a hell of a life to be living.

My friends, it’s been such a ride through the first seven years, and I can’t wait to find out how the journey ends. Give me Daenerys on the throne, a ton of deaths and all the action HBO can fit in the final six episodes.

Don’t plan on hearing much from me once April rolls around. We’re going complete blackout.

