Melania Surprises Visitors Touring The White House And Shares Pictures Of All The Fun

Melania Trump decided to surprise visitors touring the White House Tuesday in honor of World Kindness Day and shared a few pictures of all the fun.

“This #WorldKindessDay I had fun surprising visitors to the @WhiteHouse! Thank you to all who come through and visit this magnificent home. #BeBest,” the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a handful of photos showing her greeting visitors of all ages who had come to check out The People’s House.

In one of the snaps, Trump posed for a picture with the smiling group. Judging by the photographs, a good time was had by all. (RELATED: Melania Trump Feeds Baby Elephants In Kenya, Ivory Burn Sites)

The post comes following a trip to Paris over the weekend where she and President Donald Trump attended a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, marking 100 years since the end of World War 1.

The day before, she shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes glance at the visit which included a private lunch between herself, Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leader’s wife Brigitte Macron at the stunning Élysée Palace,” per a White House press release.

“Thank you to President Macron and Mrs. Macron for a beautiful celebration of our countries to commemorate the end of World War I,” FLOTUS shared in a statement. “We will never forget the sacrifices made for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

“We remember and honor the heroic efforts made not only by our brave men in uniform at that time, but of all the American people who came together in this great time of need,” she added.