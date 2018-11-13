Newspaper Mixes Up Spike Lee And Stan Lee For Marvel Legend’s Obituary

New Zealand’s Gisborne Herald went viral Tuesday for a reason the editors may not be happy about when a front-page tribute to Marvel legend Stan Lee — who passed away on Monday — named Spike Lee instead.

“CHARACTERS FIRST, SUPERHEROES NEXT,” the all-caps headline read, followed by a bolded “SPIKE LEE DIES AT 95.”

Director Spike Lee, who is very much alive, responded to the mix-up on Tuesday via Instagram.

His post, featuring the headline, was captioned, “God Bless Stan Lee. Me? Not Yet. And Dat’s Da ‘I’m Still A Live, And Strivin’ Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee — creator of Spider Man, the X-Men and others — passed away on Monday at the age of 95 after being rushed to the hospital. His reported cause of death was pneumonia. (RELATED: Marvel Comics Creator Stan Lee Says He’s The Victim Of A ‘Shakedown’ Over Sexual Abuse Accusations)

Despite a number of health issues in recent years, Lee was still attending conventions and greeting fans less than a year before he died. His daughter J.C. Lee explained, “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

Over the years, Lee made a series of well-known cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including one posthumous appearance in the upcoming Avengers 4.

