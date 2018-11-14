Florida Recount Is Just Practice For Democrats Leading Up To 2020, Says Matt Schlapp

Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp said the ongoing Florida recount is just a “trial run” for Democrats to help prepare for a close race against President Donald Trump in 2020.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time in court, we’re going to spend millions of dollars. We’re going to waste a lot of time. I believe at the end of this, Gov. Rick Scott will be a senator. Ron DeSantis will be the governor,” Schlapp said on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday. “But what the Democrats are trying to do here, this is a trial run to figure out what they do in 2020 when Donald Trump is on the ballot.”

“You watch. They are learning lessons so that they can do everything possible to stop him in 2020.”

Schlapp also said he’s concerned about the legitimacy of the recount process and claimed the counters involved have used unorthodox methods to get the job done.

WATCH:

“What concerns me most about this process is that at the very beginning is where a lot of the wrongdoing could have occurred,” he said. (RELATED: Former GOP Senator Who Lost Close Recount Predicts Florida Will Stay Red)

“When the election commissioners didn’t follow the law explicitly and say how many ballots they still had to count, and then they took the counting behind closed doors and didn’t let people like you in from the media — it created a question mark in all of our heads: What are they doing behind those closed doors?” Schlapp continued.

Schlapp claimed a cloud has been cast over Florida’s elections because the public will never know how many illegal votes were approved or if partisanship and corruption dictated the results.

“We’ll never know how they handled all types of ballots, including ballots that were illicit — ballots that were not legally cast. We’ll never know,” he concluded.

