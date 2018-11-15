Louisville Has Reportedly Found Its New Football Coach, And It’s A Massive Hire

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is the guy Louisville has apparently tapped to take over it’s football program.

According to Dan Dakich, Brohm will be introduced as the head coach during a November 26 press conference.

Breaking News…Jeff Brohm will be announced as The University of Louisville Head Football Coach on Monday November 26th according to my sources… — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) November 15, 2018

This is an outstanding hire for Louisville if Dakich’s reporting turns out to be accurate, which I have every reason to believe it will be. This is a great replacement for Petrino.

Brohm is one of the fastest rising coaches in the all of the sport. He squeezes more talent out of his players than just about anybody else. He ran Ohio State off of the field with players on the Boilermakers. Let that sink in. (RELATED: The Latest College Football AP Poll Is Here. Do You Agree With Number Three?)

It won’t take much time at all for the Cardinals to be a major power player again in the ACC once Brohm takes the reins. He’ll have them whipped into shape in absolutely no time.

I think just about everybody anticipated this hire, and there’s no question it’s the right one. Watch out because things are about to get wild down in Louisville!

The fans won’t even remember who Petrino was or what he did for them in no time.

