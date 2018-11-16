Rap Superstars Singing Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ Might Be The Best Video You See All Day

Rap group Migos sang a majestic rendition of Neil Diamond’s hit song “Sweet Caroline” in a “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

Corden’s little shtick isn’t something I find to be traditionally entertaining at all. In fact, I think the whole thing is kind of stupid.

However, it turns out that Migos singing the classic hit might be the greatest thing you’ve seen in a very long time. Give the hilarious video a watch below. (RELATED: Michigan Football Coach Is Spending Time With This Superstar Rapper)

Look, I’m a Migos fan and as a Wisconsin guy, I’m kind of legally required to love Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

I don’t care if you love rap music or not. That video above is laugh-out-loud funny. It is downright incredible. I now need Migos to sing every famous song ever recorded. Inject them singing “Country Roads” right into my bloodstream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Migos (@migos) on Oct 27, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

I might have to start rethinking my stance on this whole James Corden thing if it can produce golden content like this Migos video. Sometimes you just have to admit when you’re wrong, and give things another chance.