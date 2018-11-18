This Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Is Over Half Off Today

When it comes to the best floor care products, there are a couple of well-known brands that come to mind, especially iRobot’s Roomba and Braava series. Well, ECOVACS is right up there with their leading DEEBOT brand of robotic vacuum cleaners.

As you search for robotic vacuum cleaners this Black Friday Deals Week, be sure to take note of today’s deal on the DEEBOT N79S – which is on sale for $140, a full 53 percent off its usual price.

The DEEBOT N79S does all the things you want out of a good robotic vacuum (it is similar to the Roomba 671, which retails for $350): relieves the task of cleaning, allows you to enjoy life and live smart, and even provides you with the excess time to do more of what you live. Specifically, it is Alexa and app-enabled; literally say the word and your robot will get to work itself. Or if you aren’t home, you can get it going remotely by using the dedicated Smart ECOVAS app.

It can be used on both bare floors and carpets, providing a better overall clean with its 3-stage cleaning system (high-efficiency vacuum suction, deep reach main brush and wide reach side brushes guided by intelligent navigation system). It supports up to 100 minutes of cleaning and, luckily, makes very little noise:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Alexa Connectivity, App Controls, Self-Charging for Hard Surface Floors & Thin Carpets on sale for $179.98

It’s officially Black Friday Deals Week over at Amazon, and the Daily Dealer will be keeping an eagle eye on the best deals over there, so make sure you keep checking in. We are keeping a running list of the week’s best deals here.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.