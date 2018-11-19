Here Are The College Football Power Rankings After Week 12. Does Number Five Shock You?

Week 12 of the college football season is behind us, and that means it’s time for some new power rankings.

All the top teams in America won last weekend, which means we don't have a lot of movement. However, we do have a new team sliding in at number five.

Let’s dive right in.

1) Alabama

The Crimson Tide struggled in the first half against The Citadel before remembering they’re Alabama. They eventually kick it into gear and slaughtered them. They might literally run Auburn right off the field Saturday.

2) Clemson

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Dabo Swinney’s team is extremely impressive. They rocked Duke this past weekend. The Tigers are going to run away with the SEC title and straight into the playoff.

3) Michigan

The Wolverines have a showdown with Ohio State Saturday for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the B1G title game. I expect them to win both of those matchups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Nov 18, 2018 at 9:32am PST

4) Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish have everything in front of them and appear locked into the playoff. Who would have guessed they’d actually be this good? I sure as hell know I didn’t.

5) Washington State

Here it is. Say hello to the newest team to slide into the top five. Mike Leach has the Cougars rolling, which has been so much fun to watch. I am praying they find a way into the playoff. The world deserves to see Leach on one of the biggest stages in all of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Nov 18, 2018 at 1:09am PST

Honorable mention: Georgia, Oklahoma, UCF, LSU and Ohio State.