Student Accused Of Assaulting Susan Rice’s Son At Pro-Kavanaugh Event Gives Her Side Of The Story In A Rap Song

A student accused of physically assaulting Stanford University’s College Republicans (SCR) president at a tabling event supporting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation gave her side of the story through a rap song.

Sophomore Melinda Hernandez released “Testimony” Friday under the name Linda Sol over SoundCloud in response to John David Cameron-Rice accusing her of assault at a “Change My Mind” tabling event held on Sept. 9 at Stanford in California. Hernandez was placed on a private person arrest and given a battery citation. Rice-Cameron, the son of Obama-era national security adviser Susan Rice, eventually dropped charges against Hernandez out of civility on Oct. 15. (RELATED: Susan Rice’s Son Presses ‘Full Charges’ Against Stanford Student Who Allegedly Assaulted Him At Pro-Kavanaugh Event)

“Conservatives make the student body feel degraded,” Hernandez rapped.

She added the tabling event did not debate about politics or Kavanaugh.

“It’s that people feel triggered and you look elated, this doesn’t spark conversation this is entertainment,” she said.

Hernandez goes on to claim the assault allegation was done for “fame.”

“Now you wanna talk bout civility?” Hernandez said. “Faked fragility just for publicity, all these old racists sipping on the hot tea.”

LISTEN:

Toward the end of the song, she called out sophomore and SCR treasurer Ben Esposito, who appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” on Oct. 11.

“You know, I don’t think I need to throw anyone out there, but Ben, you know you’re lying on that Fox News interview,” Hernandez said. “I did not tear down any posters and I did not hit anyone. Fuck is you talking about.”

Esposito said in his Fox interview that one of the protesters, referring to Hernandez, “got upset at John” and “hit him and pushed him back.”

Hernandez previously said the encounter with Rice-Cameron occurred because he refused to stop recording her. She, however, denied pushing Rice-Cameron forcefully.

“This whole situation was blown out of proportion on the internet, and the song was a way for me to reclaim the truth,” Hernandez told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email.

Hernandez wrote the song in one sitting a couple of days after the incident. It took her a few weeks to record and release the song because she was behind in her work due to the incident, she said to TheDCNF.

SCR hosted the tabling event where an emotionally or politically charged statement is given and those who disagree must try to change the mind of the host through dialogue.

The event came after Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault, was confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote on Oct. 6.

SCR, Rice-Cameron and Stanford did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.