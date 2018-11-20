Barron Trump Joins First Lady, President On Thanksgiving Vacation

Barron Trump joined his father, President Donald Trump and mother Melania Trump on their way to Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

Barron is the president’s youngest son and is now middle-school-aged— he is enrolled at St. Andrew’s in Potomac, Maryland. Barron stepped out in a suit jacket and overcoat, waving and smiling beside his parents on the way to their holiday retreat.

The Trumps boarded Marine One at the White House and transitioned to Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

Before departing, Trump spoke with reporters at the White House on a variety of topics including Michael Avenatti’s recent arrest, Chuck Schumer’s daughter working at Facebook and his daughter Ivanka’s private email usage. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump also joined the family ensemble.