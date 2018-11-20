Reporter Asks Trump About Facebook Bias – Trump Reminds Them Where Chuck Schumer’s Daughter Works

President Donald Trump reminded a reporter that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s daughter works at Facebook after the reporter asked the president about bias on the social media platform.

Trump had blunt words for the reporter, who asked him a question on Facebook bias as he left the White House for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Schumer’s daughter works for Facebook, which I just found out today. And if you look at what Facebook’s been doing, they having some real explaining to do,” Trump said. “How they are so Democrat oriented — all of them.” Trump added.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Facebook has donated heavily to the campaign chests of Chuck Schumer and employ his youngest daughter in a high-paying position. (RELATED: Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing Alec Baldwin Was Arrested)

According to the New York Post:

Facebook employees, including some at the top of its corporate pyramid, have helped fill Schumer’s campaign coffers – and he’s returned the favor by carrying water for the social media giant in Congress, according to a recent report. And Alison Schumer, the senator’s youngest of two daughters, works as a Facebook product marketing manager – which pays an average of $160,000, according to Glassdoor.com. “It sure looks hinky,” political strategist Susan Del Percio told The Post. “This is an industry that’s been trying for years to fend off heavy government regulation by actively cultivating relationships with senators and House members.” Last week, it emerged that Schumer has been a strong advocate of Facebook on Capitol Hill.

Trump concluded in the answer to the question, “Schumer’s daughter works for Facebook. I was very surprised and disappointed to hear that. Nobody knew that until now.”