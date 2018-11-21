Auburn Player Foolishly Tries To Dunk On Duke Star Zion Williamson. The End Result Wasn’t Pretty

It’s another day in America, and that means it’s time for another highlight of Duke basketball star Zion Williamson doing something that shouldn’t be humanly possible.

Duke won the Tuesday night game in a close one 78-72. That’s way too close for comfort if you’re a fan of the Blue Devils. However, you still have plenty to cheer about because Zion was out there doing Zion-type things. (RELATED: Duke Star Zion Williamson Puts On A Dunking Clinic In Latest Game. Watch The Majestic Highlights)

An Auburn player attempted to dunk on the big fella, and the freshman phenom sent the ball into oblivion.

Zion Williamson is a Monstar isn’t he?pic.twitter.com/XaUS14Umdy — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 21, 2018

Seriously, how is that even humanly possible? It looked like his head could have cleared a 12-foot rim if he had to. That Auburn player and the ball had no chance.

As a dude who used to sit on the end of the bench, I can tell you for a fact a block like that is one of the most mentally degrading things in the sport. The fact that Williamson has the athleticism to pull off a play like that sits there in the back of your mind for the rest of the game. You start to hear footsteps coming whenever you get close to the hoop.

As for the rest of the game, maybe we learned Duke is mortal after all. A six-point win isn’t exactly blowing the doors off of the hinges. Having said that, Auburn is a good squad. They are going to compete for the SEC title.

They still shouldn’t be hanging around with Duke.

Now, the Blue Devils will play Gonzaga tonight, Wednesday, to win the Maui Invitational championship. Something tells me that one isn’t going to be a single digit win.

